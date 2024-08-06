'Twin Peaks' Creator David Lynch Announces He Can't Leave His Home Due To Debilitating Illness

Twin Peaks creator and beloved Hollywood director David Lynch isn't in the best of health. He revealed he's suffering from a debilitating illness. Lynch confirmed in an interview with Sight & Sound that he has emphysema.

As such, Lynch said that he can't leave his home due to his symptoms. Emphysema is a lung condition. It affects a person's oxygen supply. Smoking is one of the causes of the illness. Smoking has always been something that Lynch enjoyed to do. He said, "I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not."

"I can't go out," he continued. "And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen." Lynch also said that he tries to avoid others to avoid getting sick. He said, "Now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold."

However, Lynch doesn't have regrets about smoking. It's something that he loved to do, but the famed director admitted it cost him in the end. He ended up quitting the habit.

David Lynch Talks Struggles "Smoking was something that I absolutely loved but, in the end, it bit me," he admitted. "...nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it's killing me. So I had to quit." Likewise, Lynch said his illness may affect his ability to director again. "I would do it remotely if it comes to it," he told the outlet, but said, "I wouldn't like that so much."

However, Lynch later clarified that he still plans to keep working. He promises that he's not retiring.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema," he wrote.

"I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire."

He added, "I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern. Love, David."