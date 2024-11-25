TV "Rots Your Brain" But Soothes Your Soul? Therapist Explains How Rewatching Comfort Shows Benefits Mental Health

We have all heard our parents say "turn that TV off before it rots your brain." Or maybe I am showing my age with that statement, but it used to be a common argument that too much TV was bad for our brains. While there may be science to support those claims, there is also now new data showing how TV can be good for mental health too. A therapist explains how rewatching your favorite shows benefits your mental health.

Rewatching Favorite Shows Benefits Mental Health

This takes the term "comfort show" to a whole new level. Psychotherapist, Jill Lewis, argues that while binge watching television can be a problem, returning to your favorite TV shows can have a plethora of benefits for your mental health. First, in a world that is constantly changing and adding stresses to your plate, retuning to a well-known show can provide a sense of comfort.

You already know what to expect so it allows your mind to relax and power down from a high-alert day. Lewis explained to the Post, "There is actually a lot of safety in the sense that people already know that's going to happen." By knowing what is going to happen next you don't need to invest as much of yourself mentally into the show as you would for an unknown show.

Lewis continues to argue that rewatching a comfort show acts as a sort of "security blanket" and that it "feels good, it's like a hug." Watching something new can heighten your senses and make you more reactive. Where as rewatching your favorite shows can boost your mental health because "it calms our nervous system because we know what's coming."

So the next time you are beating yourself up, or someone gives you greif for rewatching your favorite shows, remember it is not bad. On the contrary, it is just your mind saying that it needs a break. If it feels good that's because in this instance it is. Rewatching your favorite shows have benefits on your mental health. Just be sure to not overdo it.