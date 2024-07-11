TV Host's Wife And Two Daughters Are Killed in Triple Murder

Tragedy has struck a longtime TV host on the BBC. BBC analyst John Hunt's wife and two daughters were murdered in a scene that can only be described as horrific.

The family was at their home when they were attacked by a man wielding a crossbow in a "targeted attack." According to BBC News, Carol Hunt, 61, Louise 25, and Hannah, 28, died in the attack. Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Clifford as the alleged murderer after an extensive manhunt.

"This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victim's family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened," Det Insp Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said. "This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place."

Hunt's colleagues and friends reacted to the news that the TV host was targeted in the attack. The news is both tragic and shocking to many with BBC Radio 5's Mark Chapman calling it a "heartbreaking day." "John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries," Chapman said through tears.

TV Host Finds Family Dead

Meanwhile, a friend of Hunt's daughter couldn't believe what happened. At first, they thought the news wasn't true. They couldn't imagine what the TV host was going through right now. "I couldn't believe what had happened at first. I'd heard the news from my sister early in the morning before I'd figured out who the victims were and, once I found out, it's been a massive shock. [I've] been in denial," they said. "I can't even begin to imagine what the father's going through."

Police tracked down Clifford to a cemetery in North London. That's where they cornered the man. "He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries," a police statement said after Clifford was arrested. "No shots were fired by police."

Hunt reportedly wasn't home when the attack happened. He was working at Lingfield Park Racecourse in Surrey. He returned home to find his wife and daughters dead. Hunt quickly called emergency responders. Police believe that Clifford knew the victims. He also served in the military as well.