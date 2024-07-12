This TV Host Joins Jewel & Kelly Clarkson in The Kevin Costner Dating Sweepstakes

All the ladies want a piece of Kevin Costner right now. For years, he never entertains the field because he lives happily as a married man. However, after 19 years together, Kevin leaves his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner and files for divorce. For a while, it leaves him in shambles. Now, he's out on the prowl. Already, we have a big name wanting some Costner.

Recently, Hoda Kotb takes a moment away from her TODAY show on NBC to appear on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live.' They field fan questions and it gets steamy. One person asks how Hoda feels about people clamoring for her and Costner to get together and if they saw each other after their interview.

For context, Kevin appears on an episode of 'Today with Hoda and Jenna,' promoting the first film in his 'Horizon' series. Afterwards, fans fawn over the idea of the two hooking up and sparking a romance. Initially, when they ask about it on Andy Cohen's show, Hoda reacts in shock and awe. Eventually, though, she embraces it, playfully smirking, "Well, if the viewers want it..."

Hoda Kotb Isn't Alone in Wanting Kevin Costner: Jewel and Kelly Clarkson Are Also in Contention

The rumor mill runs hot with speculation on who Kevin Costner is dating and who else wants the movie star. Spoiler: it's not just Hoda Kotb shooting her shot. Prominently, folk/pop singer Jewel bashfully tries to fan the smoke of her and Kevin getting together. In December 2023, video shows the two getting really cozy. Jewel perches prominently on his lap and Costner snugly wraps his arm around her waist. No matter what they try to sell us, this is a little more intimate than just friendship.

Additionally, rumor has it that Kelly Clarkson eyes a date with Costner. In an article on Life & Style, their sources indicate that Kelly sees herself getting real comfortable with Kevin if the opportunity arises. "She's crushing on him big time and making it known in his circle that she'd like to date him if he's game," they claim. Similar to Hoda Kotb, Costner appears on Clarkson's show and they seem to hit it off. ""Everyone noticed how well they got along, and now Kelly can't stop talking about him," the source reveals. "She likes a guy with a little mileage on him and she thinks Kevin's a sweetheart and a gentleman!"