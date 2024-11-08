Turns Out These Foods Age You Faster And Honestly I Am Not Surprised

Food isn't just something delicious to enjoy. It is also fuel for your body. When people say you are what you eat, it is because the nutrients that make up that food are literally what go in and make up the foundation of your body. So when you fuel your body with nutritious and healthy foods, you give your body a boost. However, when you fuel it with foods that are not so beneficial, it has lasting impacts. There are certain foods that age you faster, and honestly I don't think you will be surprised to learn which ones they are.

Which Foods Age You Faster?

If you guessed junk food you are correct. The NY Post shares that a study "links ultra-processed foods like packaged snacks, sugary drinks, mass-produced bread, fruit yogurt, some breakfast cereals, and meat alternatives to accelerated biological aging."

Basically, if it is not a natural food it is going to age your faster. A person's biological age is the age of their cells and their tissues. It is mainly affected by genetics and lifestyle. Your diet, and the food you consume have a direct correlation with the health of these cells.

The study showed that the participants "who got more than 14% of their daily calories from UPFs seemed to be biologically older than their chronological age."

Health Risks Associated With Foods That Age You Faster

Besides aging you prematurely, ultra processed foods are also high in calories, sugar, fat, and salt. All of these things, in excess, can be detrimental to your health. Additionally, foods that age you faster are typically not very nutritious and typical "undergo intense industrial processing."

So the next time you reach for a snack, or don't know what to make for dinner opt for a more natural food choice. Pick the apple over the chips, or make a homemade meal over stopping at McDonald's. Your body and cells will thank you.