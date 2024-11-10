Turns Out That Drinking Milk Can Increase Your Risk Of Getting Heart Attack

Science has come knocking once more to ruin milk for us, because enough things weren't ruined already.

Well, I say 'us,' but I really mean all the women out there. Because they didn't have enough problems to deal with.

According to a study by BMC Medicine released on Friday, regular cow milk shares a correlation with heart problems for women. More specifically, cow milk increases the risk of women developing ischemic heart disease (IHD), also known as coronary artery disease. This condition can cause heart attacks.

The more that's drunk, the more of a risk women have of contracting this disease.

The data was pulled from a sample size of just under 60,000 women. The more milk a woman drank, the higher chance of contracting IHD was. Those slamming down 800ml a day had a 21% increase in risk. Even drinking as little as two glasses (400ml) provided a 5% increase in risk compared to those who drank half a glass (100ml) a day.

The conclusion of their study reads, "We show a positive association between high amounts of non-fermented milk intake and IHD in women but not men. We suggest metabolic pathways related to ACE2 and FGF21 potentially underlie the association."

You may want to switch to one of the many other types of milk out there. What a time to be alive.

Milk Added To Long List Of Foods That Now Kill You

It's not fully understood why this is a problem for women and not men. All we know is that there's data to support that it does.

It seems like the more we dig these days, the more foodstuffs we find that produce some sort of dangerous side effect later down the line. It's important to remember though that light and moderate milk use is still okay.

And the same goes for most other items out there.

So long as you're not living purely off non-fermented milk, you'll be okay. It's important to have a moderated and varied diet.