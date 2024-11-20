Turns Out Taking A Shower May Reveal If You Have Early Dementia Symptoms

Next time you're lathering up with your rubby duckie in the shower be on the look out for a warning sign. That's right studies are showing that your next shower may reveal whether or not you are suffering from early dementia symptoms.

How Can A Shower Show Early Dementia Symptoms?

Turns out Covid is not the only thing that makes you lose your sense of smell. Daily Mail shares that "Anosmia, or the loss of sense of smell, has been linked to dementia and can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease, Lewy Body dementia, and Parkinson's disease."

Something even more interesting is that this symptom can appear up to a decade before you receive a dementia diagnosis. Now, before you freak out the next time you can't smell your shampoo remember this. While not smelling shampoo in the shower could be a sign of early dementia, it is not the only reason.

Plenty of things affect our ability to smell. Including the common cold, flu, allergies, sinus infections, and Covid. So if you are feeling sick and temporarily lose your sense of smell there is probably no reason to worry. However, if you suddenly lose your sense of smell and otherwise feel fine, perhaps it is worth looking into.

Dementia, Sense Of Smell, And Age

While the shower can help detect early dementia, another common factor is age. As with most things, your risk of losing your smell and of getting dementia increase as you age. The Daily Mail shares that "Around three percent of Americans over 40 lack a sense of smell, but exact figures are difficult to come by due to a lack of research."

This number of people affected grows with each increase in age group. "By the age of 80 and older, nearly 39 percent of individuals are affected by this condition" Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, MD, neurologist and sleep center medical director for Sentara RMH Medical Center has been working on the study.

They found that there is an "increased risk of cognitive decline" with those who have "olfactory dysfunction." Hence why smelling your shampoo in the shower can detect early dementia. In 2023 there was a study that followed "more than 2,400 participants" for eight years. This study tracked these individuals and examined the relationship between sense of smell and dementia.

The study found that, "Anosmia, or complete loss of smell, was found to be associated with nearly a threefold higher risk of developing dementia." While those who suffered from a reduced sense of smell were "linked to a 1.76 to 1.85 times increased risk of dementia."

So the next time you are using your favorite body wash in the shower, give it a sniff. If you suddenly can't smell it, it may be time to schedule an appointment. Remember, while this method of smelling things in the shower can help detect early dementia, it is not a diagnosis.