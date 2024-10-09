Turns Out Simon Cowell Sucks At Singing After Years Of Criticizing Other People's Singing Voice

After years of making contestants cry on American Idol, X-Factor, and various shows, there's some cruel irony in knowing Simon Cowell can't sing.

The reality star recently showed off his pipes by singing Happy Birthday to himself. It's all quite sad, but Cowell is the first to admit as such. The judge just lacks the IT factor as they say. Don't quit your day job, Simon.

He said, "That's why I decided to never be a singer!"

He continued: "I'm now at an age that when you say how old you are, people clap, and that's depressing. However, I'm alive and healthy and happy and thank you everyone for your kind messages. Take care. Till next year, bye-bye."

Simon Cowell Has A Reputation

https://www.instagram.com/p/DA1CONTIrUv/?hl=en

Now I would be mean to pick on Cowell when he's feeling down. But the truth is, Cowell broke a lot of hearts during his time as judge. He's never really cared much about their feelings for that matter. Original host Brian Dunkleman even left because he found it all a bit cruel.

"I just didn't understand why that was necessary... But it was very, very cruel that first season," he said. "And that's kind of what made the show such a hit, was how mean [judge Simon Cowell] was. [Cowell] was hated. He got death threats in England. He comes here, and everybody loves the guy."

"I don't believe that you should set kids up to be humiliated like that," he said. "You're putting them in front of cameras, and I can hear them [go]. 'Oh, this girl, she thinks she can actually sing. We're gonna crush her.' She's 16."

As for Simon, he doesn't believe anything he said was out of line. He was being funny and honest, and he said he wasn't trying to be mean.

Cowell said, "I don't think you change as a person. When I look back at early ["American Idol"] clips ... what people do forget is that I was different from the other judges — I was British and said what I'd always said. I thought it was funny, [that I was] not being mean. I think people also forget that what I did mainly in those early days was I found stars, whether it was Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood. And I think people think more about the 'mean' things I said when I was really being positive and trying to help people and spot talent. That's what I'm most proud of."

So with that in mind, Simon Cowell, buddy, you suck a singing.