Turns Out, Dolly Parton Has A Bit Of A Potty Mouth

I never could've fathomed that Dolly Parton could set her mouth to say a curse word. But let's not be coy — people curse. Y'all should be so lucky I'm not allowed to curse or you'd never see any of my articles. But let's dive into this wholesome non-controversy!

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album caused only a million controversies, think pieces, and bad-faith takes. It was an immensely exhausting time in the history of music. Anyway, Beyoncé did a cover of Parton's "Jolene" on the album. Inevitably, Parton would be asked about her feelings about Beyoncé's rendition of the song.

Parton dug it! "It was very bold of her," she said. Honestly, if Parton had an issue with the cover, the ensuing Beyoncé/Dolly Parton war would be catastrophic. So, thank God. Definitely dodged a bullet there.

But, then? Parton dropped two bombs on us.

"She wasn't gonna go beg some other woman like I did," Parton says. "'Don't steal my man.' S—t, get out here, bi—h. You ain't stealin' mine."

Whoa. Further digging even helped me find a quote of Parton's from an interview she did with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

"I'm open and I'm honest. I don't dillydally. Sometimes if I get mad, I'll throw out a few cuss words just to prove my point. I've often said I don't lose my temper as much as I use it. I don't do either unless I have to because I love peace and harmony, but when you step in my territory, I will call you on it."

Dolly Parton Will Curse If The Mood Strikes Her

I guess I shouldn't be completely surprised. There have always been little moments!

Y’all made Dolly curse ??? pic.twitter.com/UZVso8Icf1 — Kate McCrea ??? (@kate_mccrea) May 12, 2023

See? Parton is such a gold standard for a human being. She's got lyrical hits, she's got class — the woman has her own Krispy Kreme donuts! We should all be so honored to share the planet with Dolly. Also, she's got Hello, I'm Dolly coming up. I've only been interested in a scant few Broadway plays. That one? Day One. I'll be pushing kids dressed like cowboys (you know they'll be there) out of the way to see it.