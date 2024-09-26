Turns Out, Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Are Actually Related

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have lots in common. They are both superstars in the music industry, they have each had enormous success, and their fans adore them. On top of all that, Miley is Dolly's goddaughter. But according to Whiskey Riff, Miley is actually Dolly's distant cousin!

What is the story behind this surprising revelation about two of the most charismatic and gifted singers around? Read on for the scoop!

How Dolly Parton Came To Be Miley Cyrus's Godmother

Dolly Became Pals With Miley's Dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, Years Back

When Dolly was a guest on The Howard Stern Show in 2023, she mentioned that she and Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley's dad, became friends while touring in 1992. That was the year of Billy Ray's monster hit song, "Achy Breaky Heart." Billy Ray asked Dolly if she would be Miley's godmother.

Per the outlet, Dolly said, "We just got to be good friends because he's a Kentucky boy, I'm from Tennessee. And he said ... 'We're having a girl, and you've got to be her godmother!' And I said: 'Well, I'd be honored.' So, actually, Miley and I took over from there. We just stayed very, very close through the years."

Dolly And Miley Are Really Close Too

Miley Asks Dolly For Advice About Music

Dolly shared that she and Miley sometimes talk music. She emphasized that their connection is not how Miley achieved so much as a performer, however. She made it to the top because of her own dazzling ability and drive. The two have also sung together. Miley is even on Dolly's Rockstar album.

How Dolly And Miley Learned They Are Related

They Heard About It Via Ancestry

It was Ancestry, the company that helps people find out more about their forebears, that discovered Dolly and Miley have a relative in common.

Ancestry issued a statement which said, via Whiskey Riff:

"Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are seventh cousins, once removed!

Their common ancestor is John Brickey, born in 1740 in Virginia. He later moved to Blount County, Tennessee, with his wife and children and remained there until his death in 1806. The Brickey family originated from France and came to the United States in the late 1600s."

Dolly Got The Happy News When She Was On 'Access Hollywood'

She Was Evidently Delighted

Dolly was super pleased to find out about her and Miley's family tie. She heard about it when she was a guest on Access Hollywood.

She exclaimed, "Is that true? That's amazing! Well, we're so close, Miley and I. I would've thought we would've been at least third cousins, ten times removed."