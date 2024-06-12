Turns Out Aliens Could Be Living Among Us, According To Harvard Researchers

It turns out that we may not be alone out there. Aliens and extraterrestrial life may be a lot closer than you think. According to Harvard researchers, it's entirely possible that an advanced alien civilization is living secretly on Earth.

Harvard and Montana Technological University believe it is a real possibility. They made the shocking claim in a new paper. Researchers theorize that UFOs could be in one of three places — underground, on the moon, or even right here among us. Researchers believe these theories deserve "consideration in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness" despite many dismissing them.

They believe that these theories could explain the numerous alien sightings every year. Here are the theories they have: a remnant form of an ancient species remains on the planet, an alien species visited Earth and has stayed hidden, aliens have traveled from another point in time, or UFOs could be "earthbound angels."

Aliens Could Be Living Right Here

The paper proposes that aliens could be living under lakes or volcanoes. The idea for this theory is that people frequently see alien and UFO sightings in similar spots. They propose that these could be the entry points to these hidden societies. Many are probably dismissive of these ideas. However, the researchers say you must consider all explanations. They wrote, "We entertain them here because some aspects of UAP are strange enough that they seem to call for unconventional explanations."

The paper continued, "The author became increasingly aware of the depth of evidence and theory that also tentatively supports another ultraterrestrial explanation: the "cryptoterrestrial" hypothesis (CTH) - our focus here - which holds that UAP may reflect activities of NHIs concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground) and its environs."

They continued, "The principal weakness of CTH 4, by contrast, is its utter strangeness, particularly for readers schooled to limit themselves to modes of explanation within the bounds of, say, the standard model of physics. While belief in extraterrestrials is tenable, belief in (something like) fairies is simply not a live option for many scientists."

However, it should be noted that the paper hasn't been peer-reviewed yet. Critics so far haven't commented on the validity of the research paper.