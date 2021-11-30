Turnpike Troubadours Reunite, Announce Colorado Show

After a two-year hiatus, the Turnpike Troubadours have reunited. The Oklahoma band announced a show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 14. (Concert tickets go on sale on Dec. 3). Shovels & Rope and Reckless Kelly will also perform.

The announcement followed speculation that the country band would make an announcement after the group shared a new band photo on their Instagram page.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the band, made up of Evan Felker, Kyle Nix, Ryan Engleman, R.C. Edwards, Gabe Pearson and Hank Early, discussed going on hiatus and the joy of being a band again.

"There's a thing that happens when you've worked with someone for a long time that's just magic," frontman Evan Felker told Rolling Stone. "The chemistry that we have, and being able to play off of each other without speaking or anything like that, it's an amazing little phenomenon. And it happens for three or four minutes at a time, and I'm very appreciative of things like that now."

Felker also discussed finding sobriety and focusing on his family, which includes wife Staci Felker and daughter Evangelina (Evie).

"I have not been traveling. I stayed in one spot for about the past three years," Felker said. "I head back up to Oklahoma to visit my family, and then I go back. I really did the opposite of the rest of these guys. I focused so much on my art and my creativity for so long that I let everything else slide.

"But I found sobriety and recovery, and that was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I'm coming up on two years, completely sober and out of recovery. And a few days after that will be my daughter's first birthday, so it's all a big one," Felker continued. "I've learned so much about how my life was not well-rounded. I mean I knew that. I knew that it was just one thing. It started out just being music, and then eventually it was just drinking, and that was it for me."

During the band's hiatus, Turnpike members created projects of their own. Fiddler Kyle Nix released Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories and bass player R.C. Edwards' band RC and the Ambers released Big Country.

Turnpike Troubadours released their breakout album Diamonds & Gasoline, featuring "Every Girl," "7 & 7" and the John Hartford cover "Long Hot Summer Day," in 2010, followed by Goodbye Normal Street, featuring "Good Lord Lorrie" and "Gin, Smoke & Lies." Their self-titled 2015 album featured "The Mercury" and "The Bird Hunters." Two years before their 2019 hiatus, the band released the critically-acclaimed album A Long Way From Your Heart.

Turnpike Troubadours Tour Dates

Red Rocks Amphitheater -- May 14