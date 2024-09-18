Try Dolly Parton’s Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe This Fall

Just when you thought that Dolly Parton had done it all, she went and did something exciting and new. She's got a great new cookbook that is just off the presses called Good Lookin' Cookin.'

She wrote it with her sister, Rachel Parton George. It gives a marvelous glimpse into the life and lifestyle of the Parton family when Dolly and Rachel were growing up. The homespun values they were raised on featured these three main ones - God, food, and music, according to All Recipes via foxnews.com.

Their Cookbook Is A Heartfelt Tribute To The Time-Honored Country Lifestyle

Dolly Parton Is Really Enthused About It

"The Southern-style cookbook is full of family stories, including what reminds the country music legend of home," reported foxnews.com. The hearty feasts and delicious dishes that graced the Partons' table back in the day can now do the same at your home, for your own family.

Dolly sounds pumped up about the book. She posted on Instagram, "Well, what's cookin', good lookin'? It's our new cookbook! I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know. If you're like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen."

Recipe For Sweet Potato Casserole From 'Good Lookin' Cookin'

This Is A Tasty, Colorful Treat That Is Just Perfect For Autumn

Dolly Parton highly recommends this good-for-you dish. In the book, she wrote, "The sweet potato is a vegetable that's perfect for the fall - the color and the flavor always make us think of harvesttime.

Dolly added, "Rachel likes to cover her casserole with marshmallows. You have to - it's just one of those things. But she also adds some pecans on top - we love the taste they add, making this extra special."

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

½ cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature, plus more for greasing

5 large sweet potatoes, peeled and quartered

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ cup chopped raw pecans

2 cups miniature marshmallows

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.

2. Place the sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to maintain a low boil and cook until fork-tender, about 20 minutes.

3. Drain the potatoes in a colander and transfer them to a large bowl. Add the brown sugar, butter, vanilla, salt, and cinnamon and mash using a potato masher until well combined.

4. Transfer the mashed sweet potato mixture to the prepared baking pan, smoothing the top. Sprinkle it with the pecans, then cover the casserole evenly with the marshmallows. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake until the marshmallows are golden brown, about 5 minutes more.

5. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

"Good Lookin' Cookin,'" copyright © 2024 Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George, is published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.