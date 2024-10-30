Trump's Biblical Reaction To Joe Biden Calling His Supporters "Garbage" Is Going Viral

In the final days before the election, there's a new controversy. Donald Trump's reaction to Joe Biden and his recent remarks about his supporters is going viral.

Biden was speaking out against remarks made by a comedian at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe compared Puerto Rico to an island of garbage. His remarks drew backlash for Trump's campaign. But in the process, Biden ended up calling the former president's supporters garbage themselves.

"Wow. That's terrible," Trump said, remembering Hilary Clinton calling his followers "deplorable." "And then she said irredeemable. That didn't work out. "Garbage, I think, is worse," he said. "But he doesn't know. You have to please forgive him."

Trump asked for forgiveness, quoting the bible.

"Please forgive him for not knowing what he said," Trump said. "These people are terrible, terrible, terrible to say a thing like that. But he really doesn't know. He really honestly, he doesn't. And I'm convinced that he likes me more than he likes Kamala. But that's a terrible thing."

Trump And Biden

Following the backlash, Biden's camp tried to say he meant supporter's and not supporters. But certainly doesn't sound that way in the initial video. Check out the White House's correct quote below.

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something. I don't -- I -- I don't know the Puerto Rican that -- that I know -- or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr- -- in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's -- his -- his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign jumped on the opportunity to push the narrative away from their own controversies.

"President Trump is backed by Latinos, Black voters, union workers, angel moms, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and Americans of all faiths — and Harris, Walz, and Biden have labeled these great Americans as fascists, Nazis, and now, garbage," Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign spokesperson said in a statement.