Trump Rally Shooting Victim Speaks Out For First Time

One of the Trump Rally shooting victims is speaking out for the first time. A 57-year-old Marine veteran survived getting shot at the rally after shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

David Dutch is speaking out for the first time about the Trump Rally shooting. Dutch was behind the stage when the shooting happened. He ended up getting shot twice in the chest and once in the liver. He was one of three rallygoers shot in at the Trump rally. Firefighter Corey Comperatore ended up dying from his injuries.

"David, his wife, Sheree, and the rest of the Dutch family wish to express their sincerest gratitude. For the enormous level of support that they have received from their friends, their fellow Americans, and everyone else, whether domestic or abroad, that have kept David and his family in their prayers," the Dutch family said in a statement released through his attorneys, obtained by Fox News.

Dutch thanked all of the medical staff and those who helped him. He said that they ended up saving his life. He said, "The brave men and women that saved his life, including, but not limited to, the police officers, the medics, the life flight crew, and the medical professionals of Allegheny General Hospital, as well as those who continue to care for him as he navigates the road to recovery."

Trump Rally Victim Speaks Out

After the Trump Rally shooting, medical staff placed Dutch into a medically induced coma. Surgeons performed multiple surgeries on Dutch to save his life. He also spent 11 days in the hospital. Dutch also recognized the other two Trump Rally victims — Comperatore and James Copenhaver.

He said, "David and his family wish to express their thoughts and prayers for the family of Corey Comperatore, who died a hero while shielding his wife and daughters from oncoming gunfire at the rally."

He also expressed admiration for former president Donald Trump

"And for President Trump, who did not cower in face of danger and continues his fight to make America great again and restore America's position as the most powerful and economically sound country in the world," the statement added.