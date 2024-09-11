Trump Kamala Debate Viewers React To Donald Trump Claiming Illegal Immigrants Are Eating Pets In Ohio

Trump Kamala debate viewers are reacting to claims by Donald Trump that Haitian illegal immigrants are killing and eating pets in Ohio.

These rumors first surfaced in the days prior to the Presidential Debate. However, an Ohio official rebuffed these rumors as false.

"I think it's sad that some people are using this as an opportunity to spread hate or spread fear," said Jason Via, deputy director of public safety and operations. "We get these reports 'the Haitians are killing ducks in a lot of our parks' or 'the Haitians are eating vegetables right out of the aisle at the grocery store.' And we haven't really seen any of that. It's really frustrating. As a community, it's not helpful as we try to move forward."

Several viewers expressed surprise and shock by Trump's accusation.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there."



- Donald Trump on immigration during the presidential debate



Some also used the moment to make fun of the former president. For instance, one wrote, "He showed up to this debate. And said they're executing babies after birth. And also they're eating pets that's what he said. A guy running for president said that."

Another also wrote, "pets being eaten was not on my debate bingo card."

Yet another wrote, "Won't lie she cooking that loser in Trump. And he just mentioned a lie about Haitians eating pets. Donald Trump is losing this debate and this election he is getting tossed."

Meanwhile, others defended Trump. One wrote, "Trump just DEBUNKED the woke ABC Host who tried to claim no pets have been kidnapped and eaten in Springfield, Ohio 'The people are on TV saying their dog was eaten by the people [Illegal Haitians Migrants] that went there.' It's a 2v1 debate and he's still winning"

Another wrote, "For the record, David Muir has a record of giving Kamala Harris 100% POSITIVE news coverage and 93% NEGATIVE news coverage for Trump."

Yet another wrote, "Kamala Harris thinks it's hilarious that Haitians are eating people's pets in Ohio. What a b---h." Another wrote, "Trump is savage as f--k! "They're eating our pets" Who thinks Trump is winning this debate so far?"