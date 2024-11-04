Trump Is Reportedly Fired Up Over The Death Of Peanut The Squirrel

Well, Donald Trump has officially taken a side in the death of Peanut the Squirrel. JD Vance says that Trump is very angry that the viral squirrel got euthanized.

Videos by Wide Open Country

New York officials euthanized both Peanut and Fred the Raccoon after seizing them from a New York home. They killed both animals to test for rabies after the squirrel bit one of the officials.

"I know Don's fired up about P'nut the Squirrel," Vance said during a North Carolina rally. "He was like, 'You know, is it really the case that the Democrats murdered the Elon Musk of squirrels?'"

"Have you seen the videos of this squirrel? He's, like, a genius. Or he was," Vance continued, "The same government that doesn't care about hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant criminals coming into our country, doesn't want us to have pets. It's the craziest thing."

Meanwhile, owner Mark Longo confirmed that New York officials euthanized Peanut in a very sad social media post. He wrote, "Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there's a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024... The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut. He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED."

Peanut The Squirrel Dead

He continued, "Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He's been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don't know how to process this, emotionally. Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT's Name."

Longo also said that he plans to honor Peanut's memory. He wrote,"@pnuts_freedom_farm will forever live in PNUT's memory. With over 350 rescues, we've relied heavily on PNUT and his internet family to gather donations to help more animals. I don't even know how will continue to fundraise for this nonprofit. I'll be taking a break from social media for a bit. To the people who did this... THANK YOU for breaking apart a family and crushing any hopes of our nonprofit to survive. I want to thank those who have stuck by up for the last 7 years to watch peanut and his antic.I will set up a fundraiser for those who want to donate in Peanuts name. I'll never give up on this nonprofit or those who fell in love with peanut. Thank you all. Mark Longo."

Meanwhile, New York officials released their own statement on the issue.

"The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus," the statement read.

"On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician," the statement also continued.