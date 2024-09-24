Trump Gives Mom Of Three $100 For Groceries

In a video shared by his campaign team, Former President Donald Trump is feeling generous. The politician gave a mother of three $100 towards her groceries.

In the video, Trump stops in at a local grocery store in Pennsylvania. He promises to lower the prices of groceries if he lands in the White House again. The woman was checking out at the Sprankle's Neighborhood Market, in Kittanning, Pa. That's when Trump approached her with money.

"Here, it's gonna go down a little," he said. He gave her $100. "It just went down 100 bucks."

"Thank you so much," the mom replied. Others laughed at the former president.

"We'll do that for you from the White House, all right?" Trump told the woman.

"Beautiful," he said to her kids, asking if they were hers. "Perfecto."

President @realDonaldTrump helps a mom of 3 pay for her groceries ???? pic.twitter.com/33ifPk2cXI — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

Trump On Inflation

Trump has zeroed in on the inflation rates as part of his campaign. People have complained about the cost of groceries. Groceries have gone up 20% over the past three years. The problem is that prices rarely go back down.

The International Monetary Fund explains, "Although high inflation hurts an economy, deflation, or falling prices, is not desirable either. When prices are falling, consumers delay making purchases if they can, anticipating lower prices in the future."

Trump has blamed his political rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the high inflation. He said, "We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation's history." While a hyperbole, Trump is keen on fixing inflation.

But how will he do it? The former president said he wants a more direct role in how the Federal Reserve decides on its interest rates. He said, "I feel the president should have at least (a) say in there. I think that in my case, I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chairman."