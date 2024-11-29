Trump Draws Plenty Of Reactions With 'Christmas Vacation' Spoof

Donald Trump has quite the reputation on X, where you can tell every post is an unfiltered thought stream from his mind with no media team to regulate it. His latest stunt uses Thanksgiving as an excuse to yet again 'dunk' on the Democrats, and it's garnered plenty of reactions.

The video, strangely, is a spoof of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation with members of the Democrat party superimposed over the original cast. Joe Biden is at the helm cutting the turkey, setting the stage for more Trump shenanigans.

Like in the film, as Biden cuts the turkey, and something explodes out of it. It's Donald J. Trump. Dancing. To "Y.M.C.A." by Village People. It's truly something.

I'm a journalist. I am supposed to be a trusted source of information. Unfortunately, dear reader, I have no idea what he means by this.

This could be a silly gag, it could also be another form of taunting or gloating. It's likely both. One thing that's for sure, is that it's outlandishly absurd. Whether this is a good or bad thing is up to you to decide.

Internet Reacts To... Whatever That Was

Many Trump supporters naturally loved this video. They either found it empowering, hilarious, or a festive treat.

"How thankful I am Trump is my President," one comments.

"We are so back!" exclaims another.

"Trump is going to save America!!" announces one more.

Others who aren't so keen on Trump have taken offence to the video, or have used it as an excuse to criticize him.

"You're such a pathetic little man," scolds someone.

"The next president, ladies and gentlemen. This is really what people voted for???" asks a confounded user.

"How awful. Thanksgiving is a day of gratitude and counting our blessings. Can we have one day of kindness?" pleads another.

This post has also simply confused people.

"I thought this was Donald J. Trump (PARODY) At first," writes one, referencing the popular parody account for Trump. It seems the lines are being blurred with every new post from the President-elect.