Trump Celebrates Election Win By Hitting The Green With His Granddaughter: See Photos

Donald Trump has won one of the most important elections in the world and has a lot of work ahead of him, but he's still a grandfather. In recent photos posted by Kai Trump, the soon-to-be president can be seen on the green with his family.

Trump can be boasting a great smile as he plays golf with his granddaughters. Many see him as either a great president or a disaster to the world, but it's clear all he is here is a granddad.

Kai Trump posted two pictures with the caption, "Sundays with Grandpa." It can be inferred that Donald gets together with his granddaughters every Sunday to play golf or engage in some other activity. Family time is important, especially after important achievements.

Naturally, the president-to-be is sporting his MAGA hat. He may be enjoying time with his supportive family, but he's still Donald Trump. Although, the lack of orange face paint may be a shock to the system.

Sundays with Grandpa ? pic.twitter.com/UfKdu0RJI7 — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 10, 2024

Internet Loves Recent Trump Pictures

The comments are nothing but swarms of support for Donald and his family.

"I love the Trump family," writes one.

"So nice seeing him finally being able to enjoy his family," another comments.

"You are an amazing young lady and your grandfather is very cool too," says another.

Some comments are compliments of Kai herself. "Your Speech about your Grandpa, went down, as one of the MOST Memorable, touching moments during this Election! You're Amazing Kai!" one comments, referencing her speech in July.

She had opened peoples' eyes to the more sensitive side of Trump by describing him as a grandfather. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," she described among a list of other things he did.

It's clear that Trump's family means a lot to him, and they know it.

Kai was last spotted at Trump's victory speech wearing a dress that made her stand out. Adorned in a black sequence dress, it was hard not to see her among the Trump family.