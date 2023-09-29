'True Detective' Season 4 Gets Premiere Date, Reveals Eerie New Teaser Trailer

HBO has announced the premiere date and released a teaser trailer for Season 4 of True Detective.

The six-episode season of True Detective: Night Country debuts on Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star in this season, while Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, and director of all episodes.

You can watch the new trailer below:

The official description of the season reads: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

The trailer shows Danvers and Navarro navigating the frozen Alaskan tundra. Tombstones rise from pale snowbanks. Ice tunnels give back the shine of nervous, jittering flashlights. All of it sealed under perpetual darkness — some of the state's northernmost cities experience nighttime 24/7 for two months every year.

While the chilling environment is new to the anthology series, eagle-eyed viewers may recognize a familiar crooked spiral that appears briefly in the trailer. The pagan whirl first appeared on a corpse in season one and returned in Season 3, all but confirming seasons 1 and 3 are set in the same universe (the less-than-well-received Season 2 didn't get the invite). Now, it seems Season 4 is connected as well.

True Detective has had its ups and downs over the years. Season 1 was hailed as one of the greatest crime dramas ever made. But Season 2 fell off significantly, receiving only a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 3 returned the series to something close to top form. Here's to hoping that True Detective will continue in the right direction with the premiere of Season 4 early next year.