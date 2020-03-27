This Truck Bed Pool Liner is the Ultimate Summer Accessory

If you are looking for a cool way to beat the heat this summer, this pickup truck bed swimming pool might be the answer. Pickup Pools allows you to "bring the pool party with you...wherever you go." The pool is a liner you place inside the bed of your truck before filling with water. According to the company's website, the liner will conform to your particular truck's design. You know it's a good idea because Mark Cuban invested in the company when it was featured on Shark Tank.

The company was founded by Air Force pilot Tommy Prestella when he was stationed in Arkansas. His daughter wanted to go to a swimming pool, so he decided to make a makeshift pool in his truck bed with a tarp. He was having issues pinning it down and thought that there had to be a better way to turn your truck bed into a pool.

The great thing about the liners the company uses is that they are user friendly and fit on just about any pickup truck. Currently, the company has a couple of size options to fit both 5.5 and 6.5 feet truck beds. To figure out what size you need, you will simply need to measure the inside of your truck bed.

These are definitely an excellent way to cool off this summer. Imagine having a place to escape the heat at your next barbecue! With a truck bed pool like these, you won't ever have to worry about spending the summer sweating.

The liners are durable and won't cause any damage to the paint on your truck. In the past, similar liners needed ropes and bungee cords that weren't safe to use. A handy valve by the tailgate also allows you to empty the water easily.

Of course, you won't want to drive your truck with the swimming pool in place. Truck engines can't handle the weight of the water plus any people who might still be inside the pool.

Naturally, with a summer toy this cool, everyone is racing to get one. You can find out more about these truck bed swimming pool liners here.

