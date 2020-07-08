Who says camping is limited to tents and cabins? Have an exciting night outdoors with a truck bed mattress. Place the camping mattress in your pickup truck bed to create a budget-friendly camping experience for the entire family. Grab your outdoor projector, favorite snacks, and drinks for a backyard camping experience.

Camping trips can't be on everyone's radar, unfortunately, so if you're staying home this summer, you can still have some outdoor time. Truck bed camping is becoming pretty popular. If you get the chance to get on the road and visit parks, do it! Although, it's amazing that we're still able to feel like we're getting out of the house thanks to these truck bed air mattresses.

Best Truck Bed Air Mattresses

Amazon has a wonderful inflatable mattress option for trucks. This mattress by Rightline Gear is budget-friendly, Amazon Prime eligible, and has terrific reviews. The mattress fits the entire truck bed.

It's so easy to set up too! Just inflate it with a 12V air pump. It'll inflate the mattress in seconds. It even comes with a patch kit just in case.

Every truck camper can't stop raving about the Pittman Outdoors Mattress. You can choose from a full-size truck bed mattress or a short bed size. It's one of the best inflatable beds for trucks online.

It's made from high-grade PVC material, so you won't have to worry about deflation while you're sleeping. This truck air mattress is one of the best products missing from your 2020 camping gear list. Your new outdoor sleeping space is going to be a hit this summer!

Hey SUV owners, you can also participate in truck camping. Walmart is selling an SUV air mattress for under $100. You'll be able to get a good night's sleep on this mattress. It's comfy, and deflating and inflating is simple.

Forget sleeping bags and camping on the ground. Make the most of your quarantine camping trips by sleeping comfortably in the back of your truck. Be sure also to grab a truck tent!