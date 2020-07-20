Accessorizing your truck at the dealership can be quite expensive. Whether you're customizing the seats, rims, or lighting, you know it can make a difference when it comes to those monthly payments. These cool truck accessories are budget-friendly and will take your truck to the next level.
Whether you drive a GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, or even an old pickup truck passed down from your grandfather, you can make use of these truck accessories for the interior or exterior.
Enter the Leupold and DECKED Giveaway
Truck Accessories
If that auto upholstery quote sounds like it's too much, then it probably is. Consider these leather seat covers for your truck. This kit includes two front bucket covers, one bench cover, and five headrest covers. They're under $50, which isn't bad at all.
2. MustWin RGB LED Rock Lights, 90 LEDs Multicolor Neon Underglow Waterproof Music Lighting Kit with APP & RF Control for Jeep Off Road Truck Car ATV SUV Motorcycle（6 Pods）-Ship from America
LED lights aren't everyone's cup of tea, but they sure do look nice on lifted trucks.
3. Plasticolor Ram Weatherpro 4 Pc. Floor Mat Set
These floor mats are perfect for Ram trucks. Get the four-piece mat set for under $45.
4. Undercover SwingCase Truck Bed Storage Box | SC100D | Fits 07-20 2007-& Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500-3500Drivers Side 1500-3500
A toolbox is a must for truck owners. It's one of the most anticipated truck bed accessories for new truck owners. If you need a space-saving storage solution, then consider this Undercover SwingCase storage box.
This made in the USA toolbox is easy to install. If your truck has a bed rug, you might have to cut slots in the material.
5. Rugged Liner E-Series Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | EH-F899 | Fits 1999 - 2016 Ford Super Duty 8' Bed
Rugged Liner's folding truck bed cover has a double layer seal to keep water out.
A customer left a five-star review and said, "This cover was perfect! the fit was exact and it arrived right on time. The packaging was a little roughed up, but the cover was not damaged! I highly recommend them."
6. Husky Liners Fits 2014-18 Chevrolet Silveado 1500, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD, 2015-19 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 - SINGLE REAR WHEELS Custom Front and Rear Mud Guard Set
These mud flaps are under $70, and Amazon customers love them. A five-star review says, "If there were 10 stars I would give 10 stars because of Transaction, Price, Ease of Installation, Product quality and Fit/Looks."
7. Rightline Gear Truck Bed Cargo Net with Built-in Tarp Black
This truck bed cargo net is perfect for your next move. A customer says that you can make the net as large or as small as you need to.
8. VANKYO Burger 101 Pico Projector, Rechargeable DLP Wireless Mini Projector Supports 1080P and 3D with HDMI, USB, Compatible with iPhone, Android, Laptop for Home Entertainment, Outdoor Movies
Your next tailgate party is going to be too fun. Put this mini projector on top of your truck for an outdoor movie night. Stream a movie on your garage door for some outdoor fun you'll always remember.
It doesn't matter if you're a Dodge, Tacoma, Toyota, or Nissan enthusiast, you can always find something that's the perfect fit to deck out your truck.
For more truck parts and cool truck accessories, visit Amazon.