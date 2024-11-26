Trouble Sleeping? I Tried Moon Breathing And It Really Works!

If you are anything like me, then you may frequently have trouble sleeping. I have tried all the methods. From taking a hot shower to counting sheep. However, nothing seems to help me drift off easily. That is, until I tried moon breathing. This ancient technique may sound weird but it cured me of my difficultly sleeping. Thanks to moon breathing, I drift off effortlessly every night.

Videos by Wide Open Country

What Is Moon Breathing?

Getty Images

You may be wondering what exactly the ancient technique of moon breathing is. No, it does not involve you going outside and huffing at the moon. This ancient Indian breathing technique is actually quite easy. In simplest terms, it involves focusing on breathing through one nostril. You close off the right nostril and then inhale through your left nostril.

Part of the reason it got its name is because of the time of day when you do it. The moon is out at night when you are trying to sleep. Furthermore, the moon has a direct impact on how we sleep. A nutrition and CBD expert shared with the Post that " a full moon has been known to reduce sleep time, impact the hours of deep sleep in a sleep cycle, and increase the time it takes to fall asleep."

The Post also shares that during full moon nights, "it takes people an average of five more minutes to fall asleep." So, while moon breathing can always help with troubled sleeping, it seems particularly useful on nights with a full moon.

Why Moon Breathing Helps With Trouble Sleeping

Getty Images

So you close off one nostril, big deal? Why does it help you to fall asleep? It works because it relies on the connection between breath and the parasympathetic nervous system. That system is responsible for the regulation of rest and digestion. By activating this system you are assisting your body to enter a more relaxed state, thus allowing you to drift off more easily.

Further more moon breathing connects to the yogic concept of lunar vs. solar energy. The NY Post shares Angie Tiwari, founder of Unearthed told Well + Good, thoughts on the matter. She states, "We all have a lunar energy within the left side of our body, and a solar energy within the right side. It follows that connecting to the right side allows you to tap into fiery and uplifting energy while connecting to the left side (e.g., with moon breathing) allows you to slow down and steady yourself."

Step-By-Step Guide

If you want to kiss your trouble sleeping goodbye then you should try this ancient technique. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to successfully complete moon breathing.