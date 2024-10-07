Trisha Yearwood Stands By Garth Brooks Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

It's safe to say it's been a rough few days for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. But Yearwood is reportedly standing by her man. A hairstylist and make up artist, "Jane Roe," has accused Brooks of sexually assaulting and battering her.

The hairstylist allegedly started working for Brooks in 2017 after working for Yearwood starting in 1999. The assault allegedly happened in 2019.

Yearwood and Brooks' loved ones are reportedly shocked by the allegations.

"Garth is known to be a very kind and nice man, so these allegations are very shocking," explains the source, who recently worked with Brooks, according to US Weekly. "Everyone around him including Trisha and his daughters believe him to be telling the truth.

"Many around him think this is out of character and something he would never do," the source continued. "Everyone around him is shocked."

Garth Brooks Breaks Silence

Meanwhile, Garth Brooks has released a statement of his own. He's claiming that the woman is suing him in a long con to get money out of him. Brooks alleged that the woman has threatened him and his reputation. He's denied the allegations and said the lawsuit happened after he refused to write a check for millions.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," Brooks pens. "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Brooks also filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman. He's also going to let the courts decide who is telling the truth. "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds doing forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now," Brooks concludes. "I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."