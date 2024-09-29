Trisha Yearwood And Country Music Mourn Songwriter Hugh Prestwood

Country music frequently focuses on its star acts, the ones that confidently embrace the camera. They're the ones the fans love and go to the concerts for all the time. However, the songwriters who give these records its DNA can oftentimes get lost in the credits. Unfortunately, country music loses one of its best songwriters of all time in Hugh Prestwood.

Recently, Hugh Prestwood passes away at 82 years old. He leaves behind quite the hefty resume behind, stemming all the way back to the 70s for his work. Perhaps the best of them all lies with Randy Travis and his song Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart. Additionally, he finds success penning records for the likes of Trisha Yearwood and Jimmy Buffett in his career. Ultimately, he earns three nominations at the GRAMMYs for his work.

Currently, the country music industry swarms to social media in reaction to Hugh Prestwood.

Country Music Loses Beloved Songwriter Hugh Prestwood

Trisha Yearwood, singer and Garth Brooks' wife, takes time to address the loss of her close friend and songwriting partner. She expresses how grateful she is to be the one to sing one of his best songs. "Hugh Prestwood was a poet. "The Song Remembers When" is one of the greatest songs ever written, and I'm the lucky girl who got to sing it," Trisha tweets. "It paints the beautiful picture of the power of music. We're all lucky that Hugh decided to be a writer. I will miss his voice."

London singer and songwriter Rumer also reflects on her time with Prestwood. She remains grateful for the lessons and experience she gains during her time working with Hugh. "I'm so glad that we had this special time together making Nashville Tears. Recording a collection of his work was one of the greatest joys of my life. Sending condolences to his wife Judy and all his family."