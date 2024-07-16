Trevor Lawrence Loves Country, Name Drops George Strait & Chris Stapleton

More and more, people are slowly starting to embrace country music again. I reckon we're coming close to a new creative peak in the genre. Now, we're seeing the genre seep into football with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Recently, the Clemson champion finds himself in a celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship. After Trevor knocks out one of his rounds, he takes a brief moment to sign autographs like a man of the people. Then, an interviewer from Starcade Media prompts him with a question as he rattles off signatures. What's the best concert Lawrence has attended during the NFL offseason?

Immediately, Trevor pauses and smiles before immediately knocking out an easy answer. "This summer, I went to George Strait and Chris Stapleton. Really good," he reveals.

This lets me know Lawrence loves the traditionalist country. A little bit of "All My Exes Live in Texas," a little "Amarillo by Morning" are real essentials on a day to day basis. Moreover, it's evident Trevor's taste in modern country sways a little away from the overly processed or, worse, the country crooners trying their hands at rapping.

Trevor Lawrence Embraces Country Music But This Fellow NFL Star Doesn't Dig It

Not everyone clamors for that cowboy lifestyle and jams out to some good ol' fashioned country like Trevor Lawrence. Cincinatti Bengals Quarterback and LSU legend Joe Burrow breaks a lot of hearts saying he would rather play anything other than country music.

In a press conference, one of the reporters asks Burrow what's in his daily music rotation. Initially, Joe rattles off just about every genre you can imagine. "I'm kind of all over the place," he says. "I'll listen to some indie... some hip-hop, some pop."

Then, he breaks the hearts of country fans everywhere. He concludes, "I'll listen to just about anything but country."

At least country fans can say they have Trevor Lawrence on their side.