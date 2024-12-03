Trendy Kitchen Countertops Are Causing A String Of Deadly Black Lung Cases

Due to unsafe working conditions, Black Lung is making a comeback, caused primarily by a certain type of kitchen countertop.

The archaic lung problem, known as black lung, was thought to be a problem of the past. It really came into prominence during the time of mining. The respiratory problem is caused by the inhalation of various stone dusts, seizing the lungs, and causing internal scarring.

The problem is no small one either. The damage done by the various dusts in the lungs is irreparable. It requires full transplants to be treated, and constant care thereafter.

But, since the closure of the mines, black lung has become much less of an issue. Safety measures are in place for people who work in high-dust areas, and ventilation systems are much more effective. This being said, there has been a drastic rise in cases, according to reports.

The problem is caused by silica dust which is created when a certain type of kitchen countertop is cut. It kicks up the dangerous dust, and embeds itself in the lungs, causing irreparable damage.

Poor Working Conditions and Dangerous Dust Causing Black Lung

The majority of people found to be suffering from black lung have been members of the Hispanic community. Dr. Lateef has commented on why this has been the case. "Here is a critical lack of exposure and screening for workers in the engineered stone manufacturing industry. There needs to be a push for earlier screening and advocacy for this vulnerable population, which in our case were Spanish-speaking immigrant workers."

There is often exploitation of workers who are desperate for employment. Less-than-ideal working conditions put the employees at risk, with insufficient face masks, ventilation, and equipment available. Because of this, exposure to black lung-causing dust can quickly turn fatal.

The countertop in question is the engineered quarts that are now commonly used. It is formed by taking quarts shards and binding them together with silicone. However, when these countertops are cut, they can release the silica dust into the air.

In bad working conditions, these particles are taken into the lungs. This does devastating damage to the delicate internal tissues of the lungs. The black lung that is caused can often go undiagnosed by doctors also, due to its symptoms similarities to infections.