Tree Crashes On Train In Freak Accident, Killing One And Injuring Several

At around 6. a.m. on Monday, October 14, a train suffered an accident while traveling south from Trenton in Mansfield Township, New Jersey. Before it reached Roebling Station, a tree fell on top of the train. As a result, one person was killed while at least 23 people were injured.

The accident is currently undergoing investigation by local officials, but reports confirm that the train had at least 42 people on board in total at the time of the crash according to WPVI. The person who was killed when the tree fell on the train is confirmed to be the train operator.

Following the accident, New Jersey's River Line has been issuing updates on X. Regarding its service, it remains suspended at the time as the tree remains down in the tracks. A River Line spokesperson also released a statement which details how the accident happened.

"At approximately 6:04 a.m., a River LINE train traveling southbound from Trenton struck a tree north of Roebling Station. Of the 36 customers on board, 16 sustained non life-threatening injuries. The train operator is confirmed deceased," reads the statement. Recent updates estimate at least 23 injured.

"The remaining 20 passengers were accommodated by a bus. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and investigating," continues the statement. "River LINE service is suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton. Substitute bus service is being provided."

The Aftermath

Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, addressed the accident on social media. "I have been briefed on an accident on the @NJTRANSIT_RL earlier today in which the light rail struck a tree on the tracks, leading to the death of the train operator and injuring passengers," he said. An investigation is underway. Our prayers are with all affected by this tragic incident."

While the number of injured people varies slightly from outlet to outlet, families of the injured have a staging area set up for them at the River Front Motel. It is located at 5303 US Highway 130, Bordentown, New Jersey.

For regular River Line train passengers who have had their trips suspended due to the accident, River Line is providing a substitute bus service. These will bypass Roebling Station and will transport passengers from Trenton to Florence stations.