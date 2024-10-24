Travis Tritt's New Song "A Shining City on a Hill" Premieres Digitally: Take A Listen (Exclusive)

The movie Reagan included many new singles from legendary singers and songwriters inspired by the film. One such single was "A Shining City on a Hill" by Travis Tritt. If you enjoyed it in the cinema, then you can finally listen to it in the comfort of your own home.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Travis Tritt, 61, was "excited" to partake in the film by providing a song inspired by Reagan. Tritt told Wide Open Country, "As I rewatched President Reagan's farewell address to the nation, I was reminded of his constant vision of a shining city on a hill. That idea struck me like a lightning bolt and I immediately wrote the song."

"I'm thrilled and honored that my song will be included on this collection of songs inspired by the film," he concluded.

You can listen to the song below!

"A Shining City on a Hill" Debuts

Reagan is a biographical drama of the president's later life. His rise to the presidency and his interactions with the Soviet Union are key points of the film. The film also highlights any trials and tribulations he faced on his path.

His farewell address to the nation is a popular speech of his; one of many rousing speeches. Travis Tritt took Reagan's vision and wonderfully penned it into a song many will enjoy.

Mark Joseph, Reagan Film and Music Producer, says, "Travis captured the spirit of the film and of Reagan with his song. We were thankful he found the time to join us in the middle of his busy touring schedule."

The Reagan film features a collection of songs alongside Shining City on a Hill. Some other notable tracks in the film are "Do We Wanna Win?" by Tanya Tucker, "Always" by The Commodores, "I Knew It Would Be You" by Josh Turner and Kathie Lee Gifford, and "I Still Believe In America" by former Van Halen and current Extreme frontman Gary Cherone.

They're releasing the collection to support the film. We are happy to debut this song that wonderfully captures the essence of President Reagan.