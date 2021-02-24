Travis Tritt Shares Details For 'Set in Stone,' His First Album of All-New Material Since 2007

Set in Stone, Travis Tritt's first studio album of all-new material since 2007's The Storm, arrives May 7 via Big Noise Label Group.

The Georgia-born country music star co-wrote eight of the album's 11 songs, including co-writes with fellow legends ("Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes" songwriter Troy Seals) and contemporary country artists (Adam Hood, Ashley Monroe, Dillon Carmichael and Brent Cobb). Brent's cousin, Americana tastemaker and regular Chris Stapleton collaborator Dave Cobb, produced Tritt's new album.

New songs not co-written by Tritt include "Smoke in a Bar," which will be released as a single on March 5.

Fans have already heard "Ghost Town Nation," a throwback to "Country Club," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and other timeless examples of Tritt putting some rock and honky tonk-inspired drive in his country songs.

Tritt's a Grand Ole Opry member, a four time CMA award recipient and a two-time Grammy award winner. He first became a Nashville star around the same time as fellow Georgian and Class of '89 member Alan Jackson. Tritt's charted five No. 1 country hits (Help Me Hold On" (1990), "Anymore" (1991), "Can I Trust You with My Heart" (1993), "Foolish Pride" (1994) and "Best of Intentions" (2000)).

Set in Stone Track Listing

1. "Stand Your Ground" (Travis Tritt, Wayne B. Durrett III, Channing Wilson)

2. "Set In Stone" (Travis Tritt, Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

3. "Ghost Town Nation"(Aaron Raitiere, JB Strauss)

4. "Smoke In A Bar" (Jeremy Bussey, Derek George, Tim Montana)

5. "Leave This World" (Travis Tritt, Ashley Monroe)

6. "They Don't Make Em' Like That No More (Travis Tritt, Matthew Dillon Carmichael)

7. "Better Off Dead" (Travis Tritt, Adam Hood)

8. "Southern Man" (Travis Tritt, Channing Wilson)

9. "Open Line" (Travis Tritt, Brent Cobb)

10. "Ain't Who I Was" (Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

11. "Way Down In Georgia" (Travis Tritt, Dennis Anthony Robbins, Troy Seals)