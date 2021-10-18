Travis Tritt Cancels Concerts at Venues Requiring COVID Vaccinations, Negative Tests or Masks

Travis Tritt announced on Monday (Oct. 18) that he will not perform at venues enforcing mask mandates or requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. The decision forced the cancellation of four upcoming shows: Oct. 23 in Muncie, Ind.; Nov. 6 in Philadelphia, Miss.; Nov. 11 in Peoria, Ill.; and Nov. 13 in Louisville, Kent.

"I'm putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated," Travis said in a press release. "Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I'm willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes."

Tritt still has a full slate of dates for the remainder of 2021, including bills shared with his daughter, Tyler Reese Tritt.

"There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting," Tritt added in a press release. "I'm sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can."

Tritt has been consistent with his opposition to vaccine requirements throughout live music's bounce back from a pandemic.

"I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all," he said, as quoted in August by the Associated Press. "No government, employer or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties. I'm also very much against discrimination of any kind. All forms of discrimination need to be called out and condemned in the strongest terms possible."

