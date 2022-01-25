Travis Tritt Sells Publishing and Recorded Music Catalog to Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. has acquired Travis Tritt's publishing and recorded music catalog, dating back to his mainstream debut album, 1990's Country Club. The amount Tritt netted in the sale has not been disclosed.

"Travis is a pillar of the '90s country movement, and his influence continues to impact the genre and its chart resurgence today," says Reservoir executive vice president of creative, John Ozier, in a press release. "The Reservoir team is so happy to be supporting both his publishing and master recordings, and building on our foundation of country catalog classics with more of the genre's biggest songs."

Tritt has won two Grammy awards and four CMA Awards across his ongoing career. He's also scored five No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country songs chart ("Help Me Hold On", "Anymore", "Can I Trust You with My Heart", "Foolish Pride" and "Best of Intentions") and seven platinum or multi-platinum album certifications.

Per Digital Music News, "Reservoir owns the copyrights to songs recorded by The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Michael Jackson, Edith Piaf, Patsy Cline, Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, Elton John and many more artists."

Music Row adds that the deal for Tritt's catalog did not include rights to his most recent album, 2021's Set in Stone.

Tritt's the latest country music veteran to sell the rights to their back catalog, following similar news about Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton.

To paint a fuller picture of how much richer the rich get from selling the rights to their music, rock idol and Americana pillar Bruce Springsteen topped Rolling Stone's list of 2021's top-grossing musicians after earning $590 million. In a year when The Boss played intimate, solo concerts on Broadway and collaborated with Barack Obama on Spotify podcast Renegades: Born in the USA and a book of the same title, $550 million of his earnings came from selling his masters to Sony Music Publishing.

