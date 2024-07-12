Travis Kelce's Post Football Career: Game Show Host?

Travis Kelce can seemingly do it all. For starters, he's one of the best tight ends we've ever seen play the sport of football. Then, he runs a beloved podcast with his brother Jason. Moreover, he's good enough to sweep Taylor Swift off her feet and cement themselves as a power couple. What can't he do? Now, he's trying his hand at hosting game shows.

Recently, Amazon taps Travis to host their new show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" for 20 episodes. This comes on the heels of their original show, "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" with Jeff Foxworthy on hosting duties. However, the twist is that pinning contestants with celebrities might invite a lot more clueless hysteria to the party. Safe to say Travis excels at his job so far. Already, he's winning over the hearts of TV insiders and his bosses in charge.

Insiders See Big Things in Travis Kelce's Future If He Takes on Hosting Duties After Football

In an article on The Sun, TV insiders claim that Travis Kelce could easily surpass the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Steve Harvey, and Drew Carey. After watching rehearsals, executives and producers want to give Kelce the world. "It turns out that all of his podcasting, plus the attention he's gained from his relationship with Taylor Swift, has proven to be the perfect training for this kind of job," they explain.

Additionally, they discuss how natural Kelce is with everyone he talks to on the show. He never shies away from the opportunity to know more about a contestant. Rather, Travis strives to make everyone comfortable on such an intense space. "It's a shock how easygoing he is with the contestants, the audience, and the famous comedians who have come on the show for early tapings," they emphasize. "He wants to get to know and totally win over everybody who comes into his space, and it doesn't feel fake, not for a second."

We'll get to see him front and center on Amazon Prime to believe the hype. Given his previous successes, it seems like he can do anything he wants. So time will tell if he embraces the TV hosting lifestyle.