Travis Kelce Threatens To Sue After Fake Taylor Swift Breakup Contract Goes Viral

The hills are alive with the sound of chaos. This is another case of the internet punching way above its weight class. As everyone knows, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may as well be the couple of the decade. They're adorable together, and they've become a celebrity power duo the likes of which haven't been seen in quite some time!

You know what you do when someone's feeling themselves a little too much for your liking? Why, you bring them back down to Earth by any means necessary! That's what someone decided to do when they brought forth an alleged breakup contract between Swift and Kelce on social media.

LEAK!!! Travis Kelce's team call in lawyers over leaked 'contract' that claimed to reveal the exact date his relationship with Taylor Swift would end: Fake PR 'strategy document' spread online gave illusion their year-long love story was a sham pic.twitter.com/igOoZOsWd8 — Tommy Gabriel (@itstommygabriel) September 4, 2024

The document alleges that their relationship is fraudulent. A PR show! A tasteful ruse! These documents, in case you haven't caught on, are entirely fake. But, if a certain Daily Mail exclusive is to be believed, Kelce isn't taking too kindly to the "contract" and its implications.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents." Well, then. Maybe the person or people who fabricated that contract will think twice next time!

Travis Kelce And His Legal Team Threaten To Sue Over Fake Breakup Contract

"Not buying this at all. Someone is trying to sabotage their relationship. I hate this for them. But they will prevail. This is BS," one impassioned X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated. Honestly? It is a little difficult to believe.

Though it's already been debunked and proven false, let's give it a little air! Assuming the two are indeed in a "fake romance," who benefits from that? The two of them were at the height of their respective powers before taking their relationship public. I'd like to think a celebrity couple would fake a whirlwind love affair if one or both of them were struggling in their career and needed a "public boost."

However, they're the last people to need one another just to get ahead in their careers. Oh, silly internet, please never change! Weird stuff like this keeps the day fun and interesting!