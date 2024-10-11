Travis Kelce Slams 'No Fun League' Over Celebration Rules

The NFL loves to take down its players for the simplest and most mundane things. They remain hellbent on prohibiting the ways players can express themselves. Particularly, they try and limit the heat of the moment celebrations when making a big play or scoring a touchdown. Even the most harmless celebrations are liable to be hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Moreover, they can also ding the players' pockets if they deem it necessary. All the players are sick of it, Travis Kelce included.

Recently, Travis hops on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce. "This is just getting ridiculous," the Kansas City star shrugs. "I know we don't want this to be like, 'Oh, NFL players shooting guns,' and I get that. But this is so subtle. Unless you're doing it at a defender it shouldn't be a flag. If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever, that's up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league. But I think it is absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting, pointing fingers, for getting a first down, saying we're going that way or whatever he might be doing. I just think it's too much, man. It's affecting the game in the wrong way."

Travis Kelce Can't Stand How The NFL Penalizes Players Over Harmless Celebrations

Additionally, his brother Jason agrees with Travis. He reckons that if you aren't pointing finger guns at people, you shouldn't face any absurd repercussions from the league.

I feel inclined to agree with them too. However, I still think they're being a little too nice to the league. Drawing the line at finger guns like people aren't getting actually shot in real life is absolutely ridiculous. They aren't truly influencing anyone to pick up their weapons, that's a larger systemic issue people should have a problem with instead. The players end up becoming a scapegoat for something they don't control. I figure Travis lets the NFL a little off the hook for a variety of reasons. But as a fan of the sport and someone with a little common sense, I think we can afford to be a little more critical.