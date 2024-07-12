Travis Kelce Karaoke Video Shows He Should Probably Leave The Singing To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make for an adorable couple. They spend $3 mil to ensure they get the best seats in the house at their events. They make cute cameo appearances to support one another. Now, they're even co-opting each other's talents! Or trying to, anyway!

Swift can sing and write songs like nobody's business. Everyone knows this. Kelce won the Super Bowl this year, so clearly, he's a football megastar. But Kelce was feeling himself at a recent karaoke event, belting out Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." It was... certainly a rendition of the song!

Travis hopped off a plane in Tahoe and immediately KILLED it on stage pic.twitter.com/3rEGuj5gDL — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 12, 2024

"Travis hopped off a plane in Tahoe and immediately KILLED it on stage," the caption to Kelce's performance states. Something died on that stage, that's for sure! Maybe I'm a mere hater who doesn't know what he's talking about. Kelce won a karaoke championship for his efforts!

“Taylor, this is for you” Your karaoke winner at @ACChampionship? Travis Kelce! pic.twitter.com/F5q38gYlk0 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) July 12, 2024

Aww, he dedicated his win to Swift! ...Do I suspect he was the only person involved in the competition to win it? Yes, I do. But how can you look at Kelce jumping up and down like a happy kid and not endorse his vocal blasphemy?

"He's endlessly entertaining and such a natural performer. Love his improv and riffing. Killing it as always, Killatrav," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user states. Hmm. Yeah, maybe I'm simply all the way wrong on this one.

Travis Kelce Belts Out A Whitesnake Song During A Karaoke Competition

"Once he finds a song in his key where he doesn't have to blow out his voice on the high notes, it is so over. Right now man is hitting notes only yetis can hear..." Okay, there's the sanity I was hoping I wasn't losing.

"I love me some Travy, but he don't need to blow out his vocal cords every time he gets onstage. I think my ears are bleeding," another X user laments. Yeah, Kelce needs some vocal training. Swift should give him some lessons! Maybe one day, it'll make for a heartwarming gender reveal duet when they get married and are ready to have a baby. Oh, come on. The duo tying the knot almost seems inevitable by now.