Travis Kelce Gives Status Update On His Relationship With Taylor Swift After Fake Breakup Plan

Grown adults' obsessions with celebrity relationships have always baffled me, and yet here we are, chasing behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, waiting to hear whether or not the fabricated breakup plan was real. Travis was kind enough to put our trembling hearts to rest this week on his podcast.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a series of fake documents, allegedly leaked by Travis' media team, a breakup plan was put together. However, it turns out this was all just a ploy by some students, as a, let's say, social experiment. The forged documents, sporting the Full Scope media agency logo, were completely fake.

America's version of Megan and Harry were shocked when the documents were leaked. They implied that Full Scope had a full contingency plan for a breakup between Taylor and Travis. However, although the documents in the Reddit post were very convincing, there was no truth to them, according to Full Scope.

Travis Kelce only doubled down on the allegations during the "New Heights" podcast, run by him and his brother. They briefly spoke about the public relationship Travis and Taylor have and the likelihood of a breakup. "You know it's real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that.", Travis commented. His brother Nash added, "I'm like, 'Get out of that man's business!'"

It must be weird having your entire relationship analyzed and broken down by obsessed fans.

Taylor and Travis Breakup Plans Just A Clever Hoax

The Full Scope team has taken the forged breakup plans very seriously and is pursuing whoever whipped up this Taylor and Travis controversy. The documents were posted on a Reddit page before being taken down. But, by this point, the damage had already been done.

The keen-eyed Swifties had already latched onto the files and whipped themselves up into a frantic froth. Tears were wept, lyrics were bellowed out, and breakup parties were already being organized. Furthermore, tons of videos and posts overwhelmed the internet with people speculating.

It turns out it was nothing more than a PR stunt, that clearly worked, or a forgery. The Full Scope team is looking to pursue legal action, and they believe it was a student. In a statement released by Full Scope about the Taylor and Travis breakup plan, they say "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,"