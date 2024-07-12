Travis Kelce Dropped More Than You'll Probably Make In A Lifetime So Taylor Swift Can Watch The Super Bowl

Ah, the lifestyles of the rich and famous. During the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce made sure his lady, Taylor Swift, was taken care of. Swift was reportedly seated in the "Super Bowl suite." (Which is impressive considering Kelce could've lost that game, but history's set in stone on that one!)

During an episode of Netflix's Receiver, Kelce spoke to San Fransisco 49ers star, George Kittle. When Kittle mentioned his family was going to be in the stands, Kelce had a heck of a response. Alluding to Swift's exclusive Super Bowl viewing spot, Kelce joked, "They're f—king three million dollars."

During an episode of Netflix’s “Receiver,” Travis Kelce revealed that a suite to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas cost $3 million dollars - an astronomical figure which he seemingly paid as he housed his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift and others in one. pic.twitter.com/ohWK3svBBr — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) July 11, 2024

Sure, Swift wasn't up there by herself. Most of Swift and Kelce's family members were also present! However, that $3 million price tag is enough to make anyone's bank account shudder. On the New Heights podcast prior to the Super Bowl, Kelce lightly alluded to the suite. He joked that he was preparing for the event by imagining losing all of his money on the location.

"I'm not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I'm spending on this d—n Super Bowl for family and friends to come. Just making sure I'm on top of those finances and losing all this money," Kelce stated.

Travis Kelce Reveals Roughly How Much He Spent On Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite

I'm sure Swift returns the favor, though. After all, we've seen all the clips of Kelce having a ball in the VIP section of Swift's Eras Tour shows.

They take care of one another, it seems! It makes you wonder — what's the next exuberant gesture? When you spend $3 mil on a suite, where do you go from there? Private yacht? Hot air balloon? Building a giant robot that burns "I Love You, Taylor" into the side of a mountain like a supervillain? The possibilities are endless!

Sorry, people dealing with inflation and the "job market." Start making more money! Get on Kelce's level! Pull yourself up by your bootstraps and— wait, my producer's talking to me.

...What do you mean "it's hard for lower-class people to take advantage of opportunities they don't even know exist"? But my cousin has a Master's degree! Where's he working now? Oh, he's a greeter at Walmart, but he assures me it's only temporary!