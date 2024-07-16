Travis Kelce Confronts Heckler While Golfing About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce needs no introduction. He's so much more than "Taylor Swift's boyfriend" — Kelce is a phenom all on his own. A person doesn't win the Super Bowl if they aren't on that next level, right? Well, Kelce decided that he was bored with football. He won one of the sport's biggest accolades, after all! So, why not go the Michael Jordan route? Take up the time-honored, relaxing sport that is golf!

Kelce participated in last weekend's 2024 American Century Championship. However, it appears as though his stroke game could use a little bit of work!

“You still have Taylor!” An @ACChampionship fan helped Travis Kelce maintain perspective after a bad first tee shot ? pic.twitter.com/aqq6WJIrG5 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 13, 2024

He whiffs on the first tee shot, a harbinger of misfortunes to come. It's not all bad, though! As a nearby spectator shouts, "It's alright, you still got Taylor!" To which Kelce responds, "You ain't lying there."

For the curious, Kelce went on to place 63rd in the tournament with a -11 score. It was his worst performance at the annual tournament yet. But that's alright! He still has Taylor! Besides, Kelce seemed to be having the time of his life! ...Up until he clocked a spectator with a golf ball, that is.

Travis Kelce kisses the arm of a fan who was drilled with his errant approach shot on the first hole of the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/NVtAyzVziA — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) July 12, 2024

Everything ended up being copacetic, though. Some people even wish the ball had hit them so Kelce could kiss their arm! "Goal for next year.....position myself so that I can be hit by Travis's golf ball," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said. That man has a girlfriend, ma'am. Control yourself!

"Kinda thought someone was gonna tell him to 'Shake it off,'" another user states. Haha, we're all hilarious! Okay, okay. I'll be nice.

"This was me who said this! Can't believe I got quoted! That's awesome!" Hey, it's the guy who actually said it! What a time to be alive. You know, we should all be so lucky as to have a celebrity we like acknowledge us. I know I'd lose my mind if Larry David said anything to me in passing. That would be pretty, pretty, pretty good! (That's for my Curb Your Enthusiasm fans out there!)