Travis Kelce Breaks Silence About Brother Smashing Phone

Travis Kelce is breaking his silence after his brother Jason Kelce broke a fan/heckler's phone recently. The former NFL star came under fire for what many saw as a violent act.

Jason reacted after the heckler called his brother Travis a gay slur. He then grabbed the phone from the person and smashed it on the ground. Travis said that he's firmly in his brother's corner and knows that the incident is weighing heavily on him.

He said, "I know it's weighing on you brother. It sucks. You shouldn't feel this much, obviously the scrutiny and the media view on it and people passing around the videos that are out there. That's going to make it a bigger situation than, I think, what it really is."

Travis had some choice words for the heckler as well. He said, "The real situation is that you had some f***ing clown come up to you and talk about your family. You reacted in a way that was defending your family and you might have used some words that you regret using."

However, he said that his brother needs to just move forward from the incident. Put it behind him.

He said, "That's a situation you've just got to learn from and own and I think you owning it and you speaking about it shows how sincere you are to people in this world and shows what you said on Monday night. You don't choose hate. That's just not who you are. I love you brother. I think you said that perfectly."

Jason Kelce Talks Incident After Someone Called Travis A Slur

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce also spoke out about the incident. He wished that he didn't let his anger get the best of him in that moment.

He said, "I'm not happy about the situation. Me reacting gave him the time of day and it also gave this situation notoriety, which I regret. It didn't deserve attention. It's really stupid and if I just keep walking it's a f***ing nothing burger. Nobody sees it. Now, it's out there and it just perpetuates more hate."

Jason also added, "The thing that I regret the most is saying that word to be honest with you. The word he used is just f***ing ridiculous and takes it to another level. It's just off the wall and f***ing over the line. It's dehumanizing and got under my skin. It elicited a reaction and in the heat of the moment I thought in my head "hey, what can I say back to him? I'm going to throw this s*** right back in his face because f*** him."

However, Jason said he wished he wouldn't have reacted.

He said, "I know now I shouldn't have done that because there's now a video out there of me saying that word, him saying that word and it's not good for anybody. I think what I do regret is there's now a video that is very hateful that is now online and has been seen by millions of people and I share fault in perpetuating it and having that out there."