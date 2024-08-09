Travis Kelce Almost Left Training Camp to Be With Taylor Swift After Terrorist Threats

Every Travis Kelce story with Taylor Swift lets you know that romance isn't dead. They shine as one of America's purest couples, their support for one another always proves to be heartwarming. Additionally, it's more than basic support for one another's endeavors. Now, Travis proves to be her guardian in other ways as well.

Recently, Taylor Swift was slated to perform three shows in Vienna, Austria. However, authorities cancel the shows when they find out about an Islamic terrorist plot on the show. Reportedly, 2 teenagers connected with ISIS were arrested, with one 17 year old on board for security for the stadium. Then, authorities found bomb making materials in their home, naturally causing suspicion. With tensions high, Travis Kelce obviously worries for his girlfriend. So much so, he almost quits training camp entirely to make sure Taylor is okay.

Travis Kelce Almost Ditches Training Camp to Console His Girlfriend Taylor Swift

According to a source speaking with The Sun, Taylor had to talk Travis down from rashly flying across the world for his girl. "He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two," they say. "But Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way."

Regardless, they did spend plenty of time talking on the phone instead. Moreover, the source explains that Travis always sticks around his phone in case of emergencies. "He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him," they explain. "They did spend some long hours on the phone yesterday... he always wants to be Taylor's rock and best fan and number one supporter whatever happens."