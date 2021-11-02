Travis Denning Engaged to John Michael Montgomery's Daughter, Madison

Travis Denning's longtime girlfriend Madison Montgomery, a member of one of country music's most famous families, said yes after he popped the question on Saturday (Oct. 30) at New York City's Central Park.

"Y'all might wanna swipe right and see that ring finger... #SheSaidYes," wrote Denning in the caption for his big social media reveal.

Montgomery called Denning her "best friend forever" in her own engagement post.

Montgomery is the daughter of '90s country star John Michael Montgomery and sister of rising Nashville artist Walker Montgomery. She's also the niece of Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and the cousin of honky-tonker at heart Dillon Carmichael.

Being part of the latest generation of the singing Montgomery family positions Madison to understand the professional demands on her future husband.

"The best thing about Madison is she knows all about the tough times and the things that have to be sacrificed," Denning told Taste of Country. "She also knows about the cool things and the great things and how to handle it all. She's lived it. And that's an important thing in a partner."

Indeed, she's familiar with the call of the road at a time when Denning is promoting his Dirt Road Town EP while opening for Brothers Osborne.

"When I call and go, 'Hey, you know, I'm not going to be home for 10 days,' she's going to understand," Denning told Taste of Country. "It ain't always easy, but she gets it, and she understands. That's a beautiful thing."

Per The Bobby Bones Show, the couple will likely plan the wedding no sooner than spring of 2023, when Montgomery finishes her master's degree.

People reports that the "Abby" singer and his future spouse recently adopted a dog: a Great Pyrenees mix named Ranger.

