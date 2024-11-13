Travel Ban In Place For Haiti After Spirit And JetBlue Planes Riddled With Gunfire

The situation in Haiti is deteriorating, leaving many parts of the country under violent gang control. This week, two commercial planes flying low over the Haiti capital have been hit with gunfire resulting in a travel ban for many US airlines.

The current political upheaval in Haiti has allowed the various gangs of the country to gain more power. The instability is often used to make land grabs. With the recent changes of the prime minister, the island has slipped further into chaos.

As a Spirit commercial plane came into land at Port-au-Prince gunfire ripped through the hull, injuring one employee. Consequently, it was forced to divert and land in the Dominican Republic. Another plane, operated by JetBlue was also found to have bullet holes after returning from the Haitian capital. This has resulted in a travel ban issued by the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 days.

The plan prevents all planes from flying in the airspace of Haiti or under 10,000 feet above the island for thirty days. This is in an attempt to keep the commercial airliners safe from the country while it is overrun by gangs. JetBlue made a statement about the gunfire on their plane. "We are actively investigating this incident in collaboration with relevant authorities."

Growing Political Unrest in Haiti A Threat To Planes

Throughout Haiti, gangs are warring with one another and the authorities. Police are struggling to maintain order, and the citizens of the island are suffering for it. A common practice is to take control of trade and transport routes, resulting in more power and control to the gangs. Of course, airports are one of the targets.

In this case, the Haiti Port-au-Prince airport was the main focus for the gangs. By locking down the capital city, the gangs are able to prevent planes from leaving or arriving in Haiti. This way, they can control just what comes in and out of the country.

Now, they have succeeded in preventing commercial planes from entering. These could be used to transport goods, journalists, and much-needed aid. Also, this prevents people from leaving Haiti out of desperation to get away from the mounting violence. I expect that most planes will be diverting from Haiti until the country becomes safer to protect their planes, and of course, passengers.