Would You Buy This Double-Wide Trailer With Indoor Pool? Take A Look Inside

Some people like novel housing arrangements. A conventional little house with a white picket fence is not their speed. If you prefer a trailer with an indoor heated pool, have I got a deal for you!

This trailer has to be seen to be believed. From the outside, it looks pretty mundane. But if you love taking a dip in the water, well, you won't have to travel very far. The splashy fun is just a beach ball throw's length away.

We want to take you inside this offbeat dwelling, so come along with us for a visit! And bring your swimming togs too!

Owning A Home Is Not A Realistic Option For Many People These Days

These Are Financial Reasons For This Trend

As you know if you have shopped for a home lately, prices have gone through the roof. Buying a house, once an unquestioned element of the American dream, is now kind of a financial nightmare.

Per CBS News, "...[S]oaring mortgage rates and rising home prices have forced many aspiring home owners to give up on their dream of owning a home. In 2023, mortgage rates rose above 8%. with home prices hitting a new record in June."

One expert weighed in with his take on the situation. "Interest rates are increasing and home prices have appreciated quickly since Covid. These two things combined have made homeownership much less affordable," Ryan Frazier, co-founder and CEO of Arrived, believes. (Arrived is a "real estate investing platform.")

So folks are getting creative to attain the home that suits their needs and desires.

People Are Renovating Trailers In Unique Ways

Take A Peek At This Eye-Popping Beauty With An Aquatic Attraction!

Head to 228 Revolution Dr., located in Bunker Hill, West Virginia. Per tasteofcountry.com, there is a trailer there built in 1986 that features an indoor pool (a heated one!) plus a slide and diving board. You can almost practice for the next Summer Olympics there!

Best of all the price is manageable. The price tag is $165,000 and you get 65 ares of land with it.

Let's Look Inside The Trailer

There's Great Amenities Aplenty

Per the Zillow real estate listing, you get four bedrooms, 1.5 baths, walk-in closets, a hot tub, a barn, an airy master bedroom and a gym. Wow!

Some lucky person will buy this trailer and live large in a small space!