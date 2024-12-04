Tragic Video Shows Russian Actress Kamilla Belyatskaya Swept Away By Ocean Wave

Horrifying footage shows the moment that Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya got swept away by a giant ocean wave in Thailand. This happened on the island Koh Samui at Lad Koh viewpoint.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Just moments before her death, Belyatskaya was meditating on a yoga mat on a large rock, according to the Khaosad English. It was extremely close to the sea, so close that when a gigantic wave crashed on her, she was pulled into the Gulf of Thailand.

A Terrible Tragedy In Thailand

Photo via east2west news

Harrowing video footage showed Kamilla almost pulling herself above the rough seawater. Tragically, she was unable to save herself, resulting in her drowning below the waves.

Reportedly, a man attempted to save her by diving into the water, but he was unable to save her. Her body washed ashore just two-thirds of a mile away from where the sea took her.

Even more footage emerged from tourists who taped the moments before the giant wave pulled the actress under the ocean.

Photo via east2west news

It took 15 minutes for rescue teams to arrive but they were unable to get her due to the deadly 9-foot high waves.

In social media posts, Kamilla would call this spot the "best place on earth" and her "home." "Thank you, universe, for me being here right now," she also mentioned.

Kamilla went on this trip with her fiance Grigorii Anokhim just two weeks before their planned wedding. He was not with her when this incident occurred, and he found out about her death through social media posts.

"I only found out what had happened from social media. I was devastated and immediately went to the area to help look for her," said the fiance. He also mentioned how Kamilla told him she would be going to play tennis. He didn't suspect that she would visit her favorite meditation spot.

The couple had been together for over five years and were planning to marry in Russia just this month. They had already taken some pre-wedding photos. Kamilla came from Siberia, Russia, so they planned to marry in her home country.

There were many systems already around the island's beaches warning tourists about the dangerous waves and sea conditions. This was according to the head of the Samui Rescue Centre, Chaiyaporn Subprasert.

Thailand is a highly popular tourist location. Around 1.48 million people visited Thailand just in 2023.