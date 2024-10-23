Tractor Trailer Crash Spills Beer Cans All Over Highway, And I Can’t Stop Thinking About That Show ‘What Would You Do?’

Okay, imagine for a moment that you're driving on your merry way when a tractor-trailer suddenly crashes and spills cans of beer all over the highway. That very thing happened earlier this week in Frederick County, Maryland.

The tractor-trailer crashed, flipped on its side across Interstate 70, and spilled a mountain of beer across the interstate. Fortunately, no one died in the crash. However, it appears that the driver was injured enough to go to the hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown, but I hope he wasn't seriously injured.

But returning to the beer of it all, imagine what you would do in that situation. That's a lot of free beer suddenly rolling in every direction. Sure, you'd draw some stares if you suddenly loaded down your car like Al Capone. But one or two cans go missing, would anyone really know? They're probably headed for the trash anyways after clean up. Do you really think they're going to sit there and count every can?

Free Beer?

The scenario reminds me of the TV show What Would You Do? and host John Quiñones. That show put people in various scenarios and filmed them. They wanted to gauge what people would really do when no one was looking. And the show also asked the question of the audience as well, what would you do?

I didn't know the show still came on, but perhaps this crash was all the work of John, planning a big finale for the show. Then again, I'm going to say it wasn't. But it's got me thinking about the show all the same. I actually met John Quiñones back when I was in college. He came to our school for a speech, and we got a group photo together.

Most likely, we would all just sit in our cars and watch as cleanup swept up all those beer cans until the roads were clear to travel again. But, you have to admit that there's a wild part of your brain that considers what if you just went and scooped up a couple. You'd be a hit at your frat house, wouldn't you? Alas, there's no frat houses for 30-year-olds unless it sad.

So I'm just over here daydreaming about a tractor-trailer of free beer. At least, it's beer and not gasoline. That one had decidedly more tragic results.