Trace Adkins Has A Strong Warning For Daughter About Hollywood’s False Promises

Parents like to smooth the way for their kids. If their offspring want a certain career that mom or dad has already experienced the pitfalls of, then a cautionary note to Junior is in order. No one wants to see their beloved child go through heartbreak in a tough, competitive profession. So it's not a surprise that Trace Adkins kindly let his daughter know that Hollywood is a place where broken hearts and dashed aspirations litter the streets.

Trace Adkins' Daughter Was Eventually Cast In 'Claim To Fame'

The Casting Process Was Grueling And Drawn-Out

Mackenzie Adkins, 26, recently appeared on a reality TV show called Claim To Fame. The outcome of the lengthy casting process was so uncertain that she doubted "she was actually being cast for a television show," according to foxnews.com.

Her dad, Trace, was is highly accustomed to Hollywood-style ups and downs. He's been there and done that many times as a successful singer and actor. As he well knows, it can be a bruising business, no matter how talented you are. It seems mandatory to cultivate a thick skin if you are in the entertainment industry. Obviously, you want to survive the rejections and criticisms with an intact ego.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Trace paternally advised Mackenzie,"I'm glad you've learned something. That's the way you have to always deal with everything Hollywood. Because, yeah, I've had so many things, and most of which I've forgotten about, but there have been so many, so many things in my career that were connected to Hollywood. And they never happened."

There Are Promises Made In Hollywood That Just Don't Come True, In Trace Adkins'Opinion

It's A Inevitable Aspect Of The Industry

Feelings get easily hurt in Hollywood, Adkins realizes. He wants to prepare Mackenzie for the inescapable hard knocks.

"They tell you, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to do this. We're going to do that, and it's this is moving along.' And then all of a sudden, one day you realize, well, I haven't heard from those people in six months. And it just went away."

Mackenzie said that during the Claim To Fame casting, she was often told she was in the running for a spot on the show, only to have someone say to her, "[W]e're not sure yet." So the roller-coaster process continued. Mackenzie wisely tried to brace herself if she was not chosen.

Luckily, everything worked out for her. As for Trace Adkins, he said, "I was, you know, a little concerned, but, you know, I assumed that if she was going to be with these people out there, that she would probably be OK.".