In a perfect world, my retirement plan would simply read: move to Stars Hollow. But alas, the quaint New England community where Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory made their home is not an actual place I can escape to. But there are a few real-life towns that come pretty close.

Even though the first episode of the show is filmed in Unionville, Ontario, Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino reportedly based the fictional Stars Hollow on several places she visited in Connecticut (don't worry, we'll get to those in a second). After spending three weeks at a local inn in New England, she was determined to capture the essence of these charming small towns in her show.

"It was beautiful, it was magical, and it was a feeling of warmth and small-town camaraderie," she told The Desert News in 2001. "There was a longing for that in my own life, and I thought—that's something that I would really love to put out there."

While you won't find Kirk or Sookie walking the streets, these towns offer all of the charm and atmosphere of Stars Hollow—and a few of the actual shooting locations! Whether you're planning a cozy fall getaway or scouting locations for your future place of residence, these 10 towns are the perfect chance to escape into the world of Gilmore Girls.

1 of 10 New Milford, Connecticut No structure is associated with Stars Hollow more than the iconic gazebo. Like the one in the show, the gazebo in New Milford also sits in the middle of a town green. Built way back in 1875, the historic bandstand is still home to performances and seasonal dressing. Stop there for a gorgeous fall photo op before strolling the picturesque town streets and checking out the local shops—coffee in hand, of course. 2 of 10 Washington Depot, Connecticut Another GG gem in Connecticut is Washington Depot—the small town Sherman-Palladino spent those three weeks in. Dedicated fans of the show will remember that Lorelai got her start at innkeeping by working at the fictional Independence Inn. Well, in Washington Depot, you can stay at the very real Mayflower Inn & Spa, which is rumored to have served as that hotel's inspiration. The adorable diner, bookshops, and market in the nearby town square only adds to the Stars Hollow-like vibes. 3 of 10 Kent, Connecticut Also home to a whimsical little gazebo, this small New England town has GG written all over it. From the old houses converted into cute businesses to the walkable downtown lined with idyllic little bookstores, Kent is the perfect place to pretend you're a Gilmore for a day. Browse the House of Books for your next read, grab a latte (and some sweets?) at Kent Coffee & Chocolate, and spend a few hours cosplaying as Rory Gilmore on the Kent Green. 4 of 10 Unionville, Ontario Though it was only used as the filming location of Stars Hollow in the pilot episode, Unionville is still worth a visit if you want to see some Gilmore Girls icons. Stroll down Main Street and check out some of the recognizable businesses and landmarks like Luke's Diner, which is actually a medical spa. Apparently, the town's Old Firehall Confectionery also inspired Taylor's Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe. So be sure to stop in for a sweet treat and a cup of coffee. 5 of 10 Stillwater, Minnesota This small town in east central Minnesota may not have any actual ties to the show, but its historic district could have very well been a backdrop in any episode. Charming brick buildings and streets lined with adorable restaurants, boutique shops, and independent coffee stores make Stillwater the perfect place for a cozy autumn weekend getaway. And in true Stars Hollow fashion, the town has tons of quirky and fun festivals you can check out all year round. 6 of 10 Zionsville, Indiana Filled with cobblestone streets, quirky stores (like the needlepoint shop Persnickety Stitchers), and more antique stores than Lane's mom could ever dream of, Zionsville has everything you need for a little Stars Hollow escape. Whether you're enjoying a cup of coffee and a good book at the gazebo in Lincoln Park or enjoying a slice of pie at My Sugar Pie, you'll feel right at home in this quaint little town. 7 of 10 Sykesville, Maryland If you're looking for a small town with an old-world vibe, Sykesville is your spot. This southern Maryland hamlet has tons of fun activities both indoors and out. We could totally see Rory making herself comfortable at A Likely Bookstore before meeting her mom for coffee at 7556 Main Street Bistro. 8 of 10 Traverse City, Michigan While it's not technically a small town, this Michigan gem has plenty of history, charm, and eccentricity to make any Gilmore fan feel right at home. Take a walking tour through the downtown area and check out the boutiques, eateries (like Poppycocks for lunch), and independent coffee shops that line the streets. This area of Michigan is particularly beautiful in the fall, so make sure you get your dose of fall foliage while here. 9 of 10 Mackinac Island, Michigan Only 90 miles from Traverse City is Mackinac Island, a perfect slice of old-fashioned America located in the middle of Lake Huron. In true Stars Hollow style, cars were actually banned here back in 1898—so forget about driving to Luke's Diner and instead explore the area on foot or by bicycle. The island also has tons of adorable stores and restaurants to choose from, as well as plenty of historic sites to check out. 10 of 10 Friday Harbor, Washington This charming town in the San Juan Islands is the perfect destination for any Gilmore Girls fan looking to explore a West Coast version of Stars Hollow. Stroll down Spring Street to check out the local businesses and eateries, like Salty Fox Coffee, where you can get your coffee fix and some delicious treats. The fact that they have multiple city-wide scavenger hunts only adds to the Stars Hollow-like atmosphere.

—

No matter where you decide to go, these spots will have you feeling like a true Gilmore gal in no time.

READ MORE: 50 Best Fall Instagram Captions to Rule Sweater Weather Season